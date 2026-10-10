Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by city solid waste truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a city solid waste truck while riding a bicycle on Main Street.

The bicyclist was southbound on Main Street when the city truck failed to stop at a stop sign near the intersection of 79th Terrace and Main Street and hit the bicyclist, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

The individual on the bicycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said an investigation is underway.

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