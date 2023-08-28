Bicyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist is in critical condition after crashing into a vehicle Sunday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

An initial investigation from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department determined that a black Pivot bicycle was traveling east on 30th Street.

The bicyclist struck the passenger side a maroon Ford F150 turning onto Brighton Avenue from westbound 30th Street.

Police say as the Ford made the turn, it entered directly into the bicyclist's path.

The bicyclist was ejected and was not wearing a helmet. They were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries and remains in serious condition Monday morning.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

KCPD continues to investigate the crash.

