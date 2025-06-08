Bicyclist killed in collision Sunday afternoon near St. John, N. Topping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said a bicyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision near St. John and N. Topping avenues.

Officers were called to the scene of the accident shortly before 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, investigators determined the bicyclist was riding southbound on Topping against the one-way street when they struck the side of an eastbound tractor-trailer.

Police said the bicyclist died at the scene.

This incident marks the 29th traffic fatality of the year. At this time last year, there had been 46 traffic fatalities in KCMO.

