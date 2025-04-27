Bicyclist killed late Saturday night after running stop sign, struck by hit-and-run driver.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist was killed late Saturday night after running a stop sign and getting struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The accident happened as the bicyclist was riding east on East 37th Street approaching Cleveland Avenue, police said.

The bicyclist didn't stop at the stop sign and was hit in the intersection by an unknown, dark vehicle going south on Cleveland Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop, according to police.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

His name and age were not released Sunday night.

This is the 19 traffic fatality of the year in Kansas City, Missouri, compared with 38 at this time in 2024.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.