Bicyclist struck, killed Wednesday morning in Lee’s Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lee’s Summit are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said first responders received a call around 10 a.m. regarding a crash involving a car and a bicyclist.

The preliminary investigation indicates the bicyclist was riding south on the east side sidewalk of SW Jefferson Street when they entered the westbound lanes of SW Scherer Road.

Once in the roadway, the bicyclist “collided with a vehicle.”

Paramedics transported the bicyclist to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the car was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

The name and age of the bicyclist weren't immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.