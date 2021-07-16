Biker gang clash at tourist spot leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A confrontation between rival motorcycle gangs in a popular Lake of the Ozarks tourist spot has left one man dead and four people injured.

Dan Field, a spokesperson for the city of Lake Ozark, confirmed to 41 Action News on Friday that authorities can't yet say which motorcycle clubs were involved in Thursday night's confrontation. The victims had not been identified Friday.

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. Thursday near Casablanca, a bar and restaurant on the strip of businesses along the road that runs across the Bagnell Dam. A message Casablanca posted on its Facebook page said Thursday was "bike night."

The posting called the shooting "an unfortunate event" and "an isolated incident" and said Casablanca's staff was safe.

Another fatal shooting occurred in the resort community on Memorial Day weekend at the Lazy Gators event venue, which is 7 miles west of the Bagnell strip.

Kansas City-based rapper Vonza Watson was shot in the chest during an altercation. No one has been charged with his killing, but the Camden County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is continuing.

