Blue Alert issued for suspect wanted in deadly shooting of SW Missouri deputy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Alert was issued Monday afternoon for the suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a Christian County, Missouri, sheriff's deputy.

Christian County, Missouri, is located about an hour south of Springfield, Missouri. It's not clear if there is any immediate connection to the Kansas City area, though Kansas City-area residents reported receiving an alert on their cell phones around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Troopers are looking for a white 2001 Chevrolet extended-cab pickup truck with Missouri license plate 9MGX36. The truck has a silver brush guard, rusted roof, black body trim, tinted rear windows and a three-ball hitch.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.