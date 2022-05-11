Blue Springs man charged in 2021 US Capitol breach

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A suburban Kansas City man accused of being among the throng that breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been charged with five federal misdemeanors.

John G. Todd III, 32, of Blue Springs, appeared Tuesday in federal court in downtown Kansas City, where he was advised of the charges and released on his own recognizance, according to court documents.

Federal authorities say surveillance footage from security cameras and body-worn cameras shows Todd in various parts of the Capitol or the grounds on the day of the riot. Authorities also said Todd was captured on video making threatening remarks to Capitol police during the insurrection.

He is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct; violent entry or disorderly conduct; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 17 in Washington, D.C., via video conference.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .