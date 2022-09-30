Blue Springs man charged in murder of cousin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man is facing second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his cousin early Thursday morning.

Jeffrey Ultican, 64, is charged in the shooting death of his cousin, Gregory Ultican, 61, at a home in the 600 block of SW 17th Street.

According to court documents , Jeffrey had allegedly recently been high on methamphetamines and was in a disagreement with his cousin.

When police showed up at the home around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, they located Gregory on a couch with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.

During questioning with police, Jeffrey, who was taken into custody while police were initially at the scene, told detectives that Gregory had shot himself.

An eyewitness had previously informed detectives that Gregory was the alleged shooter.

Detectives ended their interview with Jeffrey, noting that he appeared to still be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

