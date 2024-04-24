Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Blue Springs police ask for help locating man accused in murder at Wilbur Young Park

Marquis Earl Lee Savannah
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided by Blue Springs Police Department
Marquis Earl Lee Savannah
Marquis Earl Lee Savannah
Posted at 4:15 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 17:15:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are asking for the public's help to locate a man accused in an April 13 murder at Wilbur Young Park.

Marquis Earl Lee Savannah, 18, is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in a deadly shooting of one man.

Two men died in the incident and their names were redacted in Jackson County court documents.

The documents do not name the victim allegedly killed by Savannah.

Blue Springs police identified the two murder victims as 19-year-old LaDronal Hamilton Jr. and 20-year-old Karmello Matlock.

Police responded to the park located at 1100 SE Adams Dairy Parkway and found Hamilton Jr. and Matlock suffering from gun shot wounds.

The pair were transported to an area hospital and later died.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Savannah on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

Savannah, of Raymore, also goes by "Earl" and "Baby Earl."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone