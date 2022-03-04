Watch
Blue Springs police investigate after man shot to death Thursday evening

Posted at 7:45 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 21:35:34-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the area at about 5:40 p.m. on a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Southwest Gladstone Drive, according to Blue Springs police

They found a man shot to death in the house.

The victim did not live there, police said.

Police were talking with a person of interest Thursday night.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

