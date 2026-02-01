Blue Springs police investigating deadly shooting Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday night in the 1100 block of Arlington Place.

Police said they received a call around 8 p.m. from a person reporting they had shot their sister’s boyfriend.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim, 38-year-old Randy Meredith, with gunshot wounds. Meredith died at the scene.

Police said a 20-year-old Blue Springs resident was taken into custody.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call BSPD at 816-228-0151.

