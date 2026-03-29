Blue Springs police to increase presence after arrest of juvenile at 'truck meet-up' Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department said it will be increasing its law enforcement presence after a juvenile was arrested at a "truck meet-up" Saturday night in one of the city's shopping districts.

According to the police department, high school-aged people have been gathering in the shopping district for truck meet-ups over the past several weeks.

Close to 100 juveniles, many from outside the Blue Springs area, gathered in the area of the meet-up Saturday night, police said.

According to police, reports included reckless driving in the parking lot, the start of a fire, underage alcohol consumption, and "behavior that disturbed others attempting to enjoy the shopping district."

Blue Springs officers on scene took a juvenile into custody for careless driving.

The police department said a large crowd formed around the officers during that arrest and began yelling profanities and using racial slurs toward them.

Police said a supervisor requested additional resources as the situation became "increasingly volatile" and more people joined the crowd.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the police departments of Grain Valley, Buckner, Lone Jack, and Oak Grove all provided assistance to Blue Springs police in safely dispersing the crowd.

"We appreciate the swift response and partnership of these agencies," Blue Springs police wrote in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

The police department said it is working closely with property owners in the affected shopping areas to develop a coordinated response plan, including an increased law enforcement presence.

"Our community deserves to enjoy its shopping districts in a safe and peaceful environment, and we are committed to ensuring that remains the case," the police department said.

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