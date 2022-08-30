Watch Now
Blue Valley Northwest High School on lockdown due to police activity near school

Posted at 4:38 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 17:57:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Blue Valley Northwest High School is on lockdown due to police activity near the school.

According to Overland Park police, officers responded to reports of car burglaries near St. Andrew's Golf Course.

Officers set up a perimeter near the school, which triggered a precautionary lockdown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

