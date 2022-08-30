Blue Valley Northwest High School on lockdown due to police activity near school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Valley Northwest High School is on lockdown due to police activity near the school.

According to Overland Park police, officers responded to reports of car burglaries near St. Andrew's Golf Course.

Officers set up a perimeter near the school, which triggered a precautionary lockdown.

Blue Valley Northwest Families:



BVNW campus has been locked down at this time. Please check your email for an emergency message. — Blue Valley Schools (@bvschools) August 30, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

