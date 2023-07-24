Watch Now
Boat slams into house at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, injuring 8 who were on board

Posted at 9:50 AM, Jul 24, 2023
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Eight people were hospitalized after a boat left the water and slammed into a house at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

The 47-year-old driver of the boat was arrested on suspicion of boating under the influence but had not been charged as of Monday morning.

The accident happened just before midnight Saturday in the main channel of the sprawling central Missouri lake, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The boat ran aground and struck a large house that sits near the water, badly smashing an exterior wall. The boat flipped over, ejecting everyone.

Six of the eight people on the boat were seriously injured and two were moderately injured. It wasn't immediately clear if the home was occupied, but no injuries were reported from the home.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

