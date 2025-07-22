Body found Tuesday afternoon in Missouri River; death investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters pulled a body from the Missouri River on Tuesday afternoon, prompting police to launch a death investigation.

The body was near Levee Road under Interstate 435.

No word on whether the body was male or female.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

