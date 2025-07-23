Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Body found Tuesday afternoon on riverbank along the Missouri River in Kansas City, Missouri

KCPD car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A death investigation is underway after an over-the-road trucker spotted a body Tuesday afternoon on the riverbank of the Missouri River.

The trucker told police he saw the body just after 1:30 p.m. as he rode in the passenger seat of the raised cab of his truck, police said.

Officers found the body on the bank below the northbound lanes of the Interstate 435 bridge on the east side of the city.

No word on the person's age, sex, or the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

