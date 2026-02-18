Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Body recovered Tuesday from Smithville Lake connected to missing persons investigation

Platte County Sheriff
KSHB
Platte County Sheriff
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The body and vehicle pulled from Smithville Lake on Tuesday is associated with a missing persons report being investigated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle containing the body was taken out of the water near Crow’s Creek boat ramp.

Police are waiting on the medical examiner’s report to positively identify the body. No foul play is suspected at this time, per the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

The missing persons report was taken over from the Platte City Police Department.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the recovery efforts.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us