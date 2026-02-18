Body recovered Tuesday from Smithville Lake connected to missing persons investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The body and vehicle pulled from Smithville Lake on Tuesday is associated with a missing persons report being investigated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle containing the body was taken out of the water near Crow’s Creek boat ramp.

Police are waiting on the medical examiner’s report to positively identify the body. No foul play is suspected at this time, per the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

The missing persons report was taken over from the Platte City Police Department.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the recovery efforts.