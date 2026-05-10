Bomb threat at Loose Park in Kansas City, Missouri, prompts investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation has been launched after a bomb threat at Loose Park in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., KCMO police officers responded to a reported bomb threat.

Officers coordinated with KCMO Park Rangers, who requested assistance in shutting down the park.

The Park Rangers worked to notify citizens, while officers on scene helped with traffic control for vehicles leaving the park area.

As officers were controlling traffic, a vehicle accident occurred to the south of their location at the park entrance.

Police said that as officers responded, a person assaulted an officer while he was trying to conduct the accident investigation.

The person was taken into custody without further incident.

The park remained closed for the duration of the investigation into the reported bomb threat, according to police.

Police said no suspect was identified at the time of the incident.

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