Bomb threat Tuesday afternoon at North Kansas City High School deemed not credible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A phone call Tuesday afternoon to North Kansas City police about a bomb threat at North Kansas City High School forced the school, which had already dismissed, to evacuate students and staff.

Those still at the school for extracurricular activities were taken to the football field just after 3 p.m. while school resource officers investigated, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Once additional law officers arrived, a full sweep of the building was conducted.

Principal Dr. Christopher Green said in a note to families that North Kansas City High School later learned the call was likely a hoax and made from out of state "with no real threat to Northtown."

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Bomb Squad was requested to do a final sweep of the building.

"As always, thank you for your partnership and support of our school as we take precautions to ensure everyone is safe here at Northtown," Green wrote in the note to families.

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