Bond warrant issued for superfan 'ChiefsAholic' after he removed ankle monitor, failed to appear in court

David Zalubowski/AP
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 3:55 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 17:08:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Tulsa County, Oklahoma, judge has issued a $1 million bond warrant for Xaviar Babudar, the Chiefs super fan accused of robbing a bank last December.

Babudar, 28, was due in the District Court for Tulsa County on Monday for an arraignment hearing, according to court records.

A spokesperson for the Tulsa County District's Attorney confirmed Babudar didn't show up and also removed his ankle monitor.

Babudar was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022, after allegedly robbing a Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma.

According to court documents, Babudar walked into the bank and pointed a gun at an employee's chest and told them to take him to the bank's vault.

Babudar then demanded the employee give him $100 bills or he "would put a bullet in the employee's head."

He later left the bank with a large amount of money in a large bag, according to court documents.

Babudar was later arrested the same day and was found with ski goggles, a paintball mask and a Black CO2 pistol, among other things.

He had a strong following on Twitter with thousands of followers under the name ChiefsAholic, according to a report by ESPN. The account has since been deleted.

Babudar is charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked or disguised.

"A judge issued a $1 million bond warrant for Xaviar Babudar after he apparently removed his ankle monitor and failed to appear at his court hearing this morning," Katie Keleher, a spokesperson for the Tulsa County District's Attorney said. "Our office intends to file a felony charge of removing an electronic monitoring device."


