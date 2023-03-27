Bond warrant issued for superfan 'ChiefsAholic' after he removed ankle monitor, failed to appear in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Tulsa County, Oklahoma, judge has issued a $1 million bond warrant for Xaviar Babudar, the Chiefs super fan accused of robbing a bank last December.

Babudar, 28, was due in the District Court for Tulsa County on Monday for an arraignment hearing, according to court records.

A spokesperson for the Tulsa County District's Attorney confirmed Babudar didn't show up and also removed his ankle monitor.

Babudar was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022, after allegedly robbing a Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma.

According to court documents, Babudar walked into the bank and pointed a gun at an employee's chest and told them to take him to the bank's vault.

Babudar then demanded the employee give him $100 bills or he "would put a bullet in the employee's head."

He later left the bank with a large amount of money in a large bag, according to court documents.

Babudar was later arrested the same day and was found with ski goggles, a paintball mask and a Black CO2 pistol, among other things.

He had a strong following on Twitter with thousands of followers under the name ChiefsAholic, according to a report by ESPN. The account has since been deleted.

Babudar is charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked or disguised.

"A judge issued a $1 million bond warrant for Xaviar Babudar after he apparently removed his ankle monitor and failed to appear at his court hearing this morning," Katie Keleher, a spokesperson for the Tulsa County District's Attorney said. "Our office intends to file a felony charge of removing an electronic monitoring device."

