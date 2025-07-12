Bonner Springs Police Department asks for public's help to find missing woman.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bonner Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Sarah Dean, 29, was last seen Thursday night in the area of 1200 South 134th Street near the Bonner Springs Aquatic Park.

Bonner Springs Police Department Sarah Dean, missing Bonner Springs woman

She is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

Police said she has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Sarah Dean should call the Bonner Springs Police Department at (913) 596-3000.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.