Both directions of I-49 closed after fatal crash near North Cass Parkway in Raymore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash Tuesday afternoon closed both directions of Interstate 49 between North Cass Parkway and 195th Street in Raymore.

First responders from Raymore and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are responding to the crash, reported around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Both directions of I-49 closed after crash near Raymore

MSHP later confirmed the multi-vehicle incident was fatal. Further injury information is not yet available.

Motorists should seek an alternate route as emergency crews work to clear the roadway.

Due to the road closure, the Raymore-Peculiar School District's afternoon bus routes may be affected.

"Our team is actively working with local authorities to navigate around the closures and minimize any disruptions," the district wrote on Facebook. "We kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we prioritize the safety of all students during this unexpected situation."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

