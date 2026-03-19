Parts of I-70 closed near Odessa, Missouri, following deadly crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly crash Thursday afternoon closed both directions of Interstate 70 east of Odessa, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash involved three tractor-trailers and one passenger car.

A spokesperson said the driver of one of the tractor-trailers died in the crash.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at Missouri Highway 13. Eastbound traffic was originally being diverted off at Missouri Route H, though eastbound I-70 was reopened as of 2:30 p.m. The westbound lanes remained closed as of 2:30 p.m.

It is expected that the westbound lanes of the highway will remain closed for at least four more hours, according to MSHP.

Authorities said they are also seeing motorists get stranded by attempting to travel off the roadway in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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