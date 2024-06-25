Boy less than 5-years-old found Sunday with non life-threatening gunshot wound in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police found a boy less than 5-years-old with a non life-threatening gunshot wound Sunday in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were sent to the 6000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue and found the child.

No other information was released about the child, the circumstances that led to the shooting or any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

