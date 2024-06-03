KCPD: Boy under 5 in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boy younger than 5 years old is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself Saturday evening.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were called to the fire station in the 6000 block of East Red Bridge Road just after 10 p.m.

Detectives said upon arrival, officers discovered the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed the boy picked up an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

