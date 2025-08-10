Breckenridge, Missouri, man killed in wreck Saturday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Breckenridge, Missouri, man was killed in a wreck Saturday afternoon, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to an MSHP crash report, the man was driving around 3 p.m. on Missouri 33 just north of Route T, about nine miles north of Plattsburg in Clinton County.

The man’s 1997 Ford Ranger went off the west side of the road, returned to the road, crossed the center, went off the east side, and returned to the roadway.

Ultimately, the vehicle went off the west side again and overturned, coming to rest on its top.

MSHP said the man, 27, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

