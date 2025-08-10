Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Breckenridge, Missouri, man killed in wreck Saturday afternoon

Ambulance
WRTV
Ambulance
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Breckenridge, Missouri, man was killed in a wreck Saturday afternoon, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to an MSHP crash report, the man was driving around 3 p.m. on Missouri 33 just north of Route T, about nine miles north of Plattsburg in Clinton County.

The man’s 1997 Ford Ranger went off the west side of the road, returned to the road, crossed the center, went off the east side, and returned to the roadway.

Ultimately, the vehicle went off the west side again and overturned, coming to rest on its top.

MSHP said the man, 27, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us