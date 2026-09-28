Broken glass forces Southeast Community Center indoor pool to close Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Broken glass found in and around the indoor pool at the Southeast Community Center caused the natatorium to close Monday afternoon.

No word on how the broken glass got into the pool at 4210 E. 63rd St., but crews are working to clean it up.

No information was available on when the pool will reopen.

The indoor pool at the Tony Aguirre Community Center was also forced to close Monday due to chemical issues. City staff said it is unknown when the pool, located at 2050 W. Pennway St., will reopen.

The pool at the Gregg/Klice Community Center, 1600 E. 17th Terrace, will be open until 8 p.m. Monday.

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