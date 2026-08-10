Bucket hat-wearing gunman robs Brookside bank Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bucket hat-wearing man pulled a gun Monday afternoon and robbed the Commerce Bank branch in Brookside.

An FBI spokesman said the robbery happened about 2 p.m. at 6336 Brookside Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

The suspect walked into the bank, pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

He exited the bank, got into a vehicle and fled with an "undisclosed amount of currency," according to the FBI.

The FBI said the suspect is a male in his mid-20s to early 30s. He wore a bucket hat, striped polo shirt, light-colored jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect should call 911.

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