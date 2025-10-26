Buckner officer shoots suspect following early Sunday police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by a Buckner, Missouri, police officer early Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, a Buckner police officer was involved in a police chase of a suspect on U.S. 24 Highway near Hoover Road.

At some point during the pursuit, the suspect allegedly put the car into reverse before accelerating forward, striking the officer’s patrol vehicle. The officer then opened fire on the suspect vehicle.

In the process of taking the suspect into custody, officers found the suspect had suffered a gunshot wound. The suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

No officers were injured.

