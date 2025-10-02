Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cameron, Missouri, man killed in Wednesday wreck involving autocycle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Cameron, Missouri, man died Wednesday morning after losing control of a Vanderhall Santa Rosa autocycle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 9:08 a.m., the driver was going east on U.S. 36 Highway about a mile west of Cameron when he lost control and began to skid.

The vehicle went off the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.

The driver, 28, was transported to a hospital in Cameron, where he did not survive his injuries.

