Cameron, Missouri, man killed in Wednesday wreck involving autocycle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Cameron, Missouri, man died Wednesday morning after losing control of a Vanderhall Santa Rosa autocycle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 9:08 a.m., the driver was going east on U.S. 36 Highway about a mile west of Cameron when he lost control and began to skid.

The vehicle went off the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.

The driver, 28, was transported to a hospital in Cameron, where he did not survive his injuries.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.