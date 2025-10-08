Canola oil spill in Independence slicks roadway, causing vehicles to slide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence firefighters responded to a large canola oil spill Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., crews were called to Nolan Road and Patridge Avenue on the spill.

IFD said approximately 530 gallons of canola oil spilled into the roadway, causing vehicles to slide.

An unsecured load in a tractor-trailer forced the spill, the fire department said.

The spill has been contained and cleaned up, but the area remains slick. Municipal Services is sending sand to the area to assist, per IFD.

