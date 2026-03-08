Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Car chase ends in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, at intersection of 19th, Main

A car chase ended in a collision Sunday in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A car chase ended Sunday in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, according to police.

Around 2:15 p.m., people downtown reported a large police presence at 19th and Main streets.

Police said a car chase ended at the intersection after the suspect struck other vehicles.

The suspect was taken into custody, per KCPD.

Due to the incident blocking the intersection, KC Streetcar service between Union Station and the River Market was temporarily suspended.

Streetcar service to downtown riders was restored before 4 p.m.

A KC Streetcar Authority spokesperson confirmed the streetcar was not involved in the KCPD incident.

This is a developing news story and may be updated.

