Car strikes 2 children, 1 adult riding bicycle Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two children and an 18-year-old on a bicycle were injured after the bike was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 9:35 p.m., the 18-year-old was riding a purple Mongoose BMX bicycle with a 9-year-old on the rear-wheel foot bars and a 6-year-old on the front-wheel foot bars.

The driver of a white Toyota Camry struck the bike and its three occupants near 5641 Olive, according to the KCMO Police Department. The vehicle drove a short distance north before the driver stopped on Olive and exited the vehicle.

Police say the driver attempted to leave the scene on foot but was chased and detained by neighbors until KCPD officers arrived at the scene.

The 6-year-old was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, while the 9-year-old and 18-year-old were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured in the crash and was arrested, per KCPD.

KCPD is investigating whether the Toyota driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.