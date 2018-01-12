Case of 10-year-old KCK girl killed in drive-by won't go to trial

Cedric Sanders, Tommy Benson, Ja'son Johnson and Donald Martis were all charged with first-degree murder in her death.
The charges have been dropped, but it's possible they could be refiled.
The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office put out a statement after the case was dismissed which read:
We respectfully accept the judge’s decision in this case. Our duty is to pursue justice. It should be noted our justice system is only as strong as the community it serves. It is our hope the community comes forward with additional information and be willing to come to court. Our office, in collaboration with the police department, will continue to pursue justice for Machole Stewart and victims of any crime in Wyandotte County.
Sincerely,
Jonathan Carter
Public Information Officer
Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office
Two of the men in jail walked free Friday afternoon. The third was sent to Lenexa on an outstanding warrant.