Case of 10-year-old KCK girl killed in drive-by won't go to trial

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The case of a 10-year-old KCK girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting more than three years ago was dismissed by a judge Friday.

Machole Stewart was killed when bullets ripped through her home on the 1400 block of New Jersey in October 2014.

Cedric Sanders, Tommy Benson, Ja'son Johnson and Donald Martis were all charged with first-degree murder in her death.

The charges have been dropped, but it's possible they could be refiled.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office put out a statement after the case was dismissed which read:

We respectfully accept the judge’s decision in this case. Our duty is to pursue justice. It should be noted our justice system is only as strong as the community it serves. It is our hope the community comes forward with additional information and be willing to come to court. Our office, in collaboration with the police department, will continue to pursue justice for Machole Stewart and victims of any crime in Wyandotte County. Sincerely,

Jonathan Carter

Public Information Officer

Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office

Two of the men in jail walked free Friday afternoon. The third was sent to Lenexa on an outstanding warrant.

