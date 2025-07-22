Cass County deputies find ‘pyrotechnics’ at home of deceased chemist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several law enforcement agencies responded Tuesday to Strasburg, Missouri, after Cass County deputies found “pyrotechnics” at the home of a deceased chemist.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies received a call around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to respond to a home in the 400 block of Mill Street in Strasburg.

Deputies have closed off roads, and people in the small rural town were evacuated while the bomb squads of Independence and Lee’s Summit responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

