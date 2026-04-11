Cass County deputies take 2 into custody following pursuit of reported stolen vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adults were arrested following a police pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle Saturday in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a potential vehicle theft around 4:23 a.m. Saturday in the area of Johnston Drive in Raymore, per a press release from the sheriff’s office.

As deputies were responding, the vehicle started fleeing from officers with the Raymore Police Department.

Cass County deputies found the vehicle near Missouri Highway 58 and Dean Avenue and began pursuing.

The pursuit ended near 155th Street and Hardesty Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, and five occupants took off on foot.

During a search incident to arrest of the vehicle, police located a rifle caliber pistol that was “modified to shoot full automatic,” according to a press release.

Once all five of them were apprehended, two adults were arrested and three juveniles were released to their families pending further investigation.

The two adults are in custody at the Cass County Jail with charges pending, per the sheriff’s office.

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