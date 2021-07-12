Cass County, MO man arrested for allegedly stealing a Blue Valley School District van and leading authorities on a chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Cass County, Missouri, man is accused of stealing a Blue Valley School District van and leading authorities on a chase.

Orville Lund III, 34, of Lake Annette, Missouri, was charged in Cass County Court with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

A caller alerted the sheriff's department about a man driving a van erratically, and a deputy spotted the white Blue Valley School District van at the intersection of East 231st Street and Missouri Highway 291.

The van was reported stolen about two hours earlier, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's department deputy tried to stop the van, but Lund accelerated and drove north on Missouri 291 Highway.

Lund drove north into the southbound lanes of the divided highway, near the Jackson County line, before heading south back toward Cass County.

Lund stopped the van after seeing Lee's Summit Police Department officers ready to deploy stop sticks, according to the sheriff's department.

He got out of the van, but he was quickly arrested.

A judge set Lund's bond at $7,500, cash-only.

