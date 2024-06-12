Central Bank in Independence robbed twice in 2 days, FBI says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Central Bank in Independence was robbed twice in two days by two different suspects, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man walked into the bank, located at 10801 E. 23rd Street,. wearing a COVID-19-style mask.

He then threatened bank staff with a knife and made away with an unknown amount of money.

The second robbery occurred just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, not long after the bank opened.

The suspect, who was wearing sunglasses, walked into the bank and threatened bank tellers with a weapon before making away with an unknown amount of money.

No staff were injured in either incident.

No word on whether the suspects were in on the crimes together.

The suspects are pictured below.