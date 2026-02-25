Charges in 26-year-old cold case murder of Kansas City woman in Columbia, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Attorney General announced a murder charge was filed in the 26-year-old cold case murder of Candice Richie in Columbia, Mo.

Richie was a senior at the University of Missouri when she was murder in February 2000.

A Boone County, Mo., grand jury indicted Sentrell Wilson, 45, on a charge of first-degree murder.

He was arrested in South Carolina and is being held without bond.

“Whether it is a 26-year-old cold case or a crime committed yesterday, my Office will never stop fighting for victims,” said Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway in a statement released by her office. “Our commitment to justice for Missouri families does not expire. We will continue to partner with local law enforcement to provide additional resources and expertise to cold case investigations.”

The news release from the Missouri Attorney General Office states in early 2025 there was a "renewed focus on this case occurred after a member of the victim’s family met with the Columbia Police Department, Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson, and officials from the Attorney General’s Office."

