Check the welfare call leads to homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A check the welfare call Tuesday night is now a homicide investigation.

Just after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday Kansas City police officers were called to a home in the 9000 block of Blue Ridge to a check the welfare call.

Upon arrival officers located an adult female unresponsive and deceased. Her injuries were unknown.

Due to the suspicious nature detectives were called and began an investigation.

Overnight detectives were notified by the medical examiner of a preliminary finding of homicide in this case.

Homicide detectives are now working to determine the victims identification and the exact cause of death, and look for any witnesses.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Homicide detectives at 816 234-5043, or The TIPS Hotline at 816 474-TIPS.

