Chiefs WR Justyn Ross arrested in Shawnee for alleged criminal damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was arrested Monday afternoon in Shawnee and booked into the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Center.

Online arrest records show Ross was arrested by deputies just before 3 p.m. Monday.

He was arrested for alleged criminal damage greater than $1,000 but less than $25,000, but has yet to be formally charged.

The Chiefs confirmed to the Associated Press the team is aware of Ross' arrest but had no further comment.

Ross signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but missed the entire season due to a foot injury.

The wide receiver is due in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a first appearance.

Arrest records initially stated Monday that Ross was accused of criminal damage greater than $25,000, but were later updated to indicate the damage was between $1,000 and $25,000. This story has been updated to reflect the change.

