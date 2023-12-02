Child critically injured in Shawnee crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Shawnee are investigating a Friday night crash that critically injured a child.

First responders were called out around 6:55 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Johnson Drive and Bell Road in Shawnee.

A Johnson County Emergency Medical Services spokesperson said a pediatric patient was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No other patients were transported from the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

