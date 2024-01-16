Boy dies Tuesday morning in mobile-home fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters said a young boy died Tuesday morning after the mobile-home they lived in caught fire.

A KCFD spokesperson said fire crews were dispatched around 9:15 a.m. to the fire in the 3300 block of Oakland.

When firefighters arrived, they were notified by the home's occupants, who had evacuated, that someone was trapped inside.

Firefighters entered the home and located a boy, who KCFD said was likely around 4-5 years old.

The boy was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where he died from injuries in the fire.

Two adults and three other children were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries from the fire.

After recovering the boy from the home, fire crews were able to bring the fire under control within minutes.

The investigation into the fire, including the cause, is ongoing.

