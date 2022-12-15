Child hit will exiting bus Thursday afternoon near Excelsior Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver hit a child Thursday afternoon as the child got off a school bus near Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

The incident happened about 4:20 p.m. in the 24600 block of West Missouri 92 Highway near Cameron Road, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Department.

The 7-year-old boy, a student in the Excelsior Springs School District, went to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the news release states. The child was alert at the crime scene.

The hit and run vehicle was a late 1990's or early 2000's black Chevrolet S-10 pick-up truck with either its rear bumper or undercarriage hanging down.

Witnesses told deputies the pick-up truck went from West Missouri 92 Highway and got on U.S. 69 Highway.

Investigators are looking for any doorbell or other security cameras in the area that captured the crime, the release states.

Anyone with information about the driver and pick-up are urged to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 816-407-3700.

