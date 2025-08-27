Child sexual exploitation complaint filed against Roblox in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple national litigation firms have filed a child sexploitation complaint against Roblox Corporation in the Circuit Court of Clay County on behalf of a Missouri mother and her teenage son.

The complaint, filed by Dolman Law Group and Wallace Miller, alleges that Roblox is accountable for "providing a hunting ground" for predators and suggests that the corporation prioritizes financial gain over child welfare.

The then 13-year-old, identified as John Doe in the complaint, was described as an "avid user" of Roblox.

Believing that proper safeguards were in place, Doe’s mother let her son use the online gaming platform, trusting Roblox’s depiction of child safety.

During her son’s time on the platform, it’s alleged that Doe unknowingly encountered a male predator claiming to be a girl of Doe's age.

The man began grooming Doe while encouraging secretive behavior, according to the complaint.

The filing states the man later convinced the minor to further engage in conversation by exchanging phone numbers and communicating through text messages.

The man then sent Doe sexually explicit images of a young girl before ultimately convincing Doe to send sexually explicit pictures of himself.

The complaint seeks unspecified monetary damages from Roblox for Doe having suffered life-altering psychological and emotional injuries, including several mental anguish and pain, as well as a loss of enjoyment of life.

The filing also claims Doe continues to endure humiliation, shame, persistent anxiety, intrusive sexual ideation, and a profound loss of trust, safety, and innocence.

Principal of Dolman Law Group Matthew Dolman believes Roblox has been "operating anarchically for nearly 20 years" and allows predators to "roam freely while causing irreparable harm to countless children.”

The complaint references Roblox's lack of a basic system of screening or age and identity verification, as well as effective parental controls.

“Roblox cares more about shareholders and their valuation than our children, who are exposed to depraved individuals on their platform every second of the day," Dolman said.

