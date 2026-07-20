City of Independence announces nationwide search for next police chief

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The City of Independence announced Monday that it opened a nationwide search for the city’s next police chief.

Doug Brinkley will continue to serve as the city’s interim police chief until a new chief is hired.

“Independence needs a Police Chief who will be visible, accountable and committed to supporting both our employees and our community,” City Manager Troy Anderson stated in a news release on the city’s website. “We are looking for a servant leader who can strengthen the department’s culture, build trust, develop future leaders and provide a clear strategic direction for public safety in Independence. This is an important decision, and we are committed to conducting a thoughtful and inclusive search.”

The police department has been without a permanent police chief since the resignation of Adam Dustman in August 2025.

The Independence Police Department has about 200 sworn officers and 95 civilian employees.

The new chief’s salary range, depending on experience and other factors, is $150,000 to 180,000, according to the news release.

The city will host a public open house where residents, business owners, and others can ask the finalists questions.

Applications for the chief’s job will be accepted through Aug. 17.

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