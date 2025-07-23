Civil complaint filed in federal court in KCMO against foreign operators of cryptocurrency scam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A civil forfeiture complaint was filed in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, against $325,000 seized in a cryptocurrency scam that cost one victim $16 million.

The phony online cryptocurrency platform used was named "Triangular." A temporary restraining order issued July 17th against the unidentified foreign operators of the scam caused the suspension of online access to two websites used to access the platform, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in KCMO.

The victims of the scam were sent unsolicited messages on social media sites.

The scammers showed victims the phony Triangular platform and promised them huge gains in their investment, according to the news release.

They also told the victims there was little to no risk of loss.

Scammers allegedly put phony investment gains into the customer's accounts.

When customers tried to withdraw their profits, they were informed that they needed to pay increased fake withdrawal fees or taxes, the news release states.

No victims recovered their money.

