Classes canceled Monday at Wyandotte High School after stairwell fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A “small fire” over the weekend has cancelled classes for Monday, Feb. 2, at Wyandotte High School.

The Kansas City, Kansas, School District posted the update Sunday night on social media.

The announcement affects students at Wyandotte High School only for Monday. The post did not mention how long the building would be closed.

Important Announcement: Due to a small fire in a stairwell, there will be no school for Wyandotte High School on Monday, February 2, 2026.



This is for @WyandotteHigh students ONLY.



Additional info. will be shared with all families as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/dlgVDvp1GW — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) February 2, 2026

The district said it would share more information with families “as it becomes available.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.

