NewsKansas City Public Safety

Classes canceled Monday at Wyandotte High School after stairwell fire

Charlie Keegan
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A “small fire” over the weekend has cancelled classes for Monday, Feb. 2, at Wyandotte High School.

The Kansas City, Kansas, School District posted the update Sunday night on social media.

The announcement affects students at Wyandotte High School only for Monday. The post did not mention how long the building would be closed.

The district said it would share more information with families “as it becomes available.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.

