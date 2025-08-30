Clay County deputies open fire, strike suspect Saturday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff's deputies opened fire on a subject Saturday afternoon in the Northland.

A sheriff's spokesperson said around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of 50th and N. Oak.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

The subject who was shot was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

